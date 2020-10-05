‘L3-L4-L5-S1’ – Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman explains why that combo is unbearable

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A lot of people have back pain. Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman is no exception. You may not see him on-air over the next week. He wrote this note to his Facebook fans asking for some prayers:
L3-L4-L5-S1
If you’ve had back pain, you know what those represent. You may have had one combination or the other. I have all three. So for the next few days, I will be out…getting that taken care of. I am not the first person to be in pain, but for me, it’s something new. I’ve had some issues and flare ups here and there. But over the last 8 weeks, it’s become unbearable. Hard to work, to walk to the maps, even to stand for the short amount of time. All I ask is for a few prayers for me, but more prayers for those around the world who are experiencing all forms of suffering.
Back in a minute.
~glennGlenn Zimmerman’s Facebook Page