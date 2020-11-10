La Russa faces DUI charge

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals manager and current White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence.

ESPN reports they have received court records on this case. They also report an officer found La Russa near his car in February. La Russa was stopped near the Phoenix airport, but the charges were just filed in late October. The White Sox knew about the charges even before they hired La Russa two weeks ago.

Police arrested La Russa for a DUI in 2007 during Spring Training with the Cardinals.