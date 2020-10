Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa talks to reporters during an availability in Cooperstown, New York on July 26, 2014. Inductee Glavin, Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux and White Sox’s Frank Thomas will be inducted with managers Tony La Russa, Joe Torre and Bobby Cox into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July […]

CHICAGO – Tony La Russa is headed back to the dugout.

The Chicago White Sox announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that La Russa is the new manager of the ball club.

La Russa is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, has won three World Series and has been named the Manager of the Year four times.

Tony La Russa, a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award, has been named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/RKP24rleHP — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 29, 2020