Labor Day weekend events for 2020

ST. LOUIS- Labor Day weekend is here and many of the area’s popular events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
However, there are a handful of activities and events that will be ready for family fun this year.
- St. Nicholas Greek Festival – 9/4 – 9/7 for curbside pick-up only
- Eckerts Applefest – 9/5-9/7 then weekends through September (must make reservations for field access)
- Missouri Botanical Garden – extended hours 9/5 – 9/7
- Labor Day on the Frontier – 9/5-9/6
- Schlafly Art Outside Festival – 9/4-9/6 (virtual event)