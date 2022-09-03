ST. LOUIS — Looking for fun family events this Labor Day weekend? Check out these three festivals.

Eckert’s Applefest kick off this weekend

Today is Eckert’s Applefest. It’s a family fun event with wagon rides, live entertainment, and of course, apple picking. Consumers can head to the farm from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Annual St. Nicholas Greek Festival to start off labor day weekend

In the central west end, greek food is on the labor day menu. St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has its Annual Greek Festival today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can expect authentic greek food, live music, and Dancing. Greekfest continues through Monday, Sept. 5th. Admission and parking are free.

It will be at st Nicholas church on Forest Park avenue, east of Kingshighway.

St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival returns on labor day weekend

The St. Louis World’s Fare Heritage Festival also returns this labor day weekend. Consumers can learn a little about St. Louis’s history and a lot about local businesses. There will be games, music, and sauce magazine that will have a food truck row. The St. Louis world’s fare Heritage Festival starts today and goes until tomorrow. New location this year – just head to the upper Muny parking lot in forest park.

Missouri Botanical Garden hosting a Japanese Festival this weekend

If you are looking for something else this labor day weekend head to the Missouri Botanical Garden. It’s hosting its Japanese Festival this year. It’s one of the oldest festivals of its kind in the US and dates back to 1977. There’s Japanese music, art, dance, and food for all to enjoy. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.