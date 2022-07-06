ST. LOUIS –– The Missouri Department of Labor is warning of potential scams involving the state’s unemployment program.

People should be cautious of suspicious emails or text messages and any links they may contain. Text messages from the department will never include links.

Scammers often use email or text messages to attempt to steal people’s personal information or access their funds. The messages usually ask for data like social security numbers, birthdates, PIN numbers, or similar information.

The messages may also appear to have been sent by the Missouri Department of Labor, the Division of Employment Security, or even a bank.

To verify whether a message about Missouri’s unemployment program is legitimate can click here to submit a request or call 800-320-2519 to speak to a representative.