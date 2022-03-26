ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–Police in Ladue have been able to piece together more information about a Friday evening shooting on Interstate 170 that shut down traffic for several hours.

Authorities say a rolling gun battle on northbound lanes between Ladue Road and Delmar Boulevard took place between 3:15 and 3:45pm Friday between a black Nissan Altima and a black sedan that police believe could be a Dodge model.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a male in his late teens, was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ladue Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for witnesses to come forward either to the department or CrimeStoppers.

Ladue Police Dispatch: (314) 737-4600

Ladue Police Administrative Lines: (314) 993-1214

Crimetips@cityofladue-mo.gov

For an anonymous tip, contact CrimeStoppers (866) 371-8477