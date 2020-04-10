Ladue Horton Watkins students hold prom online after school cancels event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. – The joy of high school celebrations has been sidelined by the coronavirus. All public schools in Missouri have been closed until the end of the school year, but some students are finding creative ways to keep some traditions alive.

Ladue Horton Watkins High School’s class of 2020 missed out on walking for graduation ceremonies and cheering on the Ladue Rams in spring athletic events, but they did find a way to go to their prom.

"My girlfriend definitely named it ‘proom.’ Prom Zoom; that was definitely her. But I think we had been talking in our group chat that we should do something for prom, how about a zoom call,” said Will Minifie, a senior.

Minifie wasn't going to let the coronavirus stop him from going to prom.

"In a few months I'll be leaving for college, so these high school traditions are kind of like the last way I could say goodbye to a lot of my classmates," he said.

Minifie, 18, will be shipping off to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland this fall.

The high school's in-person prom had been scheduled for April 4 but was then canceled because of COVID-19. So students went to prom at home. Will dressed in a tuxedo form the waist up for the big night.

“And so we all dressed up and put on our clothes that we were actually planning on wearing to our prom. We talked for like four hours. I actually made a jeopardy game for us," Minifie said.

Certainly, a prom the class of 2020 will not soon forget.

“I know it was tremendous for the morale of my girlfriend and I and my other friends that were on the Zoom chat because it means, ‘Hey, we know that this stuff is going on in the world but we're here for you and we're going to provide some distraction’ and I know that everybody that was on Zoom had a very good time," Minifie said.

They students even had an after-prom Zoom party; they all changed into their pajamas.