Ladue Schools launch virtual learning program as option for 2021-2022 school year

ST. LOUIS – The Ladue School District will launch a new virtual learning program for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district plans on returning to in-person learning five days a week in August, but Ladue Schools Online Academy (LOA) will be offered to families who wish to have their students continue to learn virtually.

“This past year has taught us so much about how to provide a quality education in a virtual setting,” Ladue Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Wipke said. “The Online Academy allows us to take what we’ve learned and offer an online option next year for students. This is not the pandemic version of virtual learning, rather, it’s an innovative new program that uses technology to enhance our students’ experience.”

Students who choose to enroll in LOA will remain in the program for an entire semester. They may choose to remain in LOA for the second semester or return to in-person learning.

“This initiative will help us cut down on concurrent teaching, in which teachers are interacting with both in-person and virtual learners at the same time,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Amy Zielinksi said. “That model is not sustainable in the long-term, so the Online Academy will allow us to improve the educational experience for both students and teachers by providing high-quality instruction regardless of where learning takes place.”