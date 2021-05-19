Lady A begins tour in July with stop in St. Louis in August

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, of Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-winning country group, which dropped the word “Antebellum” from their name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has used the stage name for years. The vocal group filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in federal court in Nashville after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS – Lady A will start their LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR in July and they stop in St. Louis in August.

The musical trio will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 8.

Tenille Arts, Niko Moon, and Carly Pearce will also perform.

A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID. This is the group’s philanthropic fund. It supports worldwide initiatives that include helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, and natural disaster aid and recovery.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.ladyamusic.com.