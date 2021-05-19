Lady A begins tour in July with stop in St. Louis in August

ST. LOUIS – Lady A will start their LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR in July and they stop in St. Louis in August.
The musical trio will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 8.
Tenille Arts, Niko Moon, and Carly Pearce will also perform.
A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID. This is the group’s philanthropic fund. It supports worldwide initiatives that include helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, and natural disaster aid and recovery.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.
Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time at www.ladyamusic.com.