Lake St. Louis assistant principal helps saves voter’s life on Election Day

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo.- A Liberty High School assistant principal is credited with helping save a voter’s life when he had a heart attack in line.

The high school was serving as a polling place on election day. According to a press release from the school, assistant principal Dr. Matt Kiesel was at the school making sure election officials had what they needed before the doors opened.

Dr. Kiesel says someone ran in asking if there was a defibrillator. He ran to grab it and then headed outside to help.

A Lake St. Louis man says he was speaking with a voter in front of him when he collapsed.

That voter happened to be an off-duty Lake St. Louis police officer and his wife, who is a nurse. The couple jumped in and performed CPR on the man while another person went and asked for the defibrillator.

Dr. Kiesel assisted with the AED and the man was able to regain a pulse just as paramedics arrived. The man was alert and talking with paramedics as they closed the ambulance doors.