Lake St. Louis man facing charges for his role in the US Capitol riot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Lake St Louis man is facing charges for his involvement in the riot at the US Capitol on January, 6. Paul S. Westover’s initial arraignment at the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse in downtown St. Louis outlined several misdemeanors and a felony charge.

Charges that Westover faces include interfering with a law enforcement officer, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and disruptive conduct in the capitol buildings.

Westover has been released on bond. His next court date is February 25.