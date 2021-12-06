Lake St. Louis man pleads guilty to participating in Capitol riot on Jan. 6

Rioters loyal to then-President Donald Trump outside of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Even as the first of the more than 500 federal Capitol riot defendants have begun to plead guilty, scores of suspects remain unidentified, reflecting the massive scale of the Justice Department’s investigation and the grueling work authorities still face to track everyone down. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Westover, of Lake St. Louis, admitted Monday that he entered the Capitol, including an area of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, during the insurrection.

Westover pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, a felony charge and three other misdemeanors were dropped.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16. Westover becomes the fifth Missourian to plead guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. A total of 17 Missourians were charged.