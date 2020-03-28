Lake St. Louis nurse holds medical supplies drive amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Leslie McGrew is a former ICU nurse with a knack for coming up with creative ways of helping her community in the fight against the coronavirus.

McGrew has a DIY shop in Lake St. Louis. She putting out the call to residents for medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They are looking for: mask, gowns, gloves, thermometers, shields, goggles, and sanitizer and wipes. All items will be donated to SSM Health Care Hospitals.

Supplies can be brought to 11 Meadows Circle Drive Suite 414 where there will be a drive-up collection point until 2:00 p.m.