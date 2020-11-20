Lake St. Louis Police advise hiding valuables after uptick in ‘Felony Lane Gang’ activity

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are warning about the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ again. The group steals items from vehicles in parking lots and along streets. They have seen an uptick in recent thefts.

Chief DiGiuseppi says that you should keep valuables, including purses and wallets, out of sight when shopping. The gang will break your vehicle’s window to get the items.

This is not the first time they have been active. A FOX 2 report from 2017 reminded people that the group cashes checks from stolen purses and wallets. Those valuables are often left in plain sight in parked vehicles. They were active in the west St. Louis County and Wildwood area.