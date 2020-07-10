Lambert Airport Director defends airport security after traveler stabbed by stranger

ST. LOUIS – A traveler was stabbed at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport Thursday night causing Lambert Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge to come to the defense of airport security Friday.

She said she doesn’t see the need for any changes in airport security in the wake of the stabbing.

Part of Thursday night’s incident was caught on camera by FOX 2’s Elliott Davis who was doing a Facebook Live on airport privatization at the time. Davis caught the suspect on video being chased through the terminals by the victim’s friend. The friend yelled to Davis saying, “he shot my friend.” Davis immediately ended the Facebook Live, dialed 911, and went to check on the well-being of the victim who was standing outside the terminals leaning against a pillar.

Hamm-Niebruegge said security is constantly patrolling the terminals.

She said she’s saddened by the stabbing, but insists Lambert is a safe airport.

The men accompanying the victim all work for a company in South County and had returned from a business trip to Texas. One member of the group said he went to the lot to get the vehicle and returned just after the stabbing. He said he’s angry about the incident and said he thinks there’s inadequate security at Lambert Airport. The man also said he saw no police around.

Davis turned the video over to police who said they know who they are searching for and have dealt with him before.

The victim is now recovering from his wounds.