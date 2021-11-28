Lambert Airport gearing up for large crowds as travelers head home after the holiday

ST. LOUIS – Airline passengers are headed home Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is traditionally known as the “busiest travel day of the year”.

It’s estimated that 40 to 45-thousand people will be walking through the gates at Lambert International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 2.3 million people on Wednesday, marking the busiest day since March 2020, just before the pandemic began.

In 2019, 2.6 million were screened the day before Thanksgiving. So today brings some sense of normalcy this holiday weekend, even if that includes all that traffic we’ve come to expect this time of year.