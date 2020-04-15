Lambert Airport gets nearly $60M from Feds to offset decline of passenger traffic amid pandemic

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday the U.S. Transportation Department announced a $10 billion relief package for U.S. airports. The grants are to offset the dramatic drop in passenger traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the nation’s airports and airlines. 

The following Missouri airports received funding:

St. Louis Lambert International Airport-$59.9 Million

Spirit of St. Louis-$157,000

St. Louis Downtown-$69,000

Alton St. Louis Regional-$69,000

Creve Coeur-$69,000

