Lambert Airport gets nearly $60M from Feds to offset decline of passenger traffic amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday the U.S. Transportation Department announced a $10 billion relief package for U.S. airports. The grants are to offset the dramatic drop in passenger traffic since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the nation’s airports and airlines.
The following Missouri airports received funding:
St. Louis Lambert International Airport-$59.9 Million
Spirit of St. Louis-$157,000
St. Louis Downtown-$69,000
Alton St. Louis Regional-$69,000
Creve Coeur-$69,000
Interactive map showing airports receiving funding.