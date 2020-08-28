Lambert Airport installs PPE vending machines

ST. LOUIS – Forgot your face mask while packing? St. Louis Lambert International Airport as got you covered. The airport now has four vending machines offering Personal Protective Equipment.

The vending machine locations are near baggage claim in Terminal 2, prior to the security checkpoints for C Concourse in Terminal 1 and near the checkpoint in Terminal 2, and near Gate E24 in Terminal 2.

Four PPE vending machines are now available at STL. The automated retail of PPE is a safe and secure way of purchasing these necessary products while one travels. The machines are by Hudson and AVendCo. https://t.co/vAYkZeDKhE pic.twitter.com/gZAdWXaYsc — STL Airport (@flystl) August 27, 2020

The machines carry a variety of items for purchase like hand sanitizers, hygiene kits, and gloves to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.