ST. LOUIS — The signs enforcing a mask inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be staying up for at least a few more weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday it has extended its federal transportation mask mandate until at least May 3. The mandate was originally set to expire on April 18.

Travelers at Lambert, already dealing with weather delays, had mixed reactions to the announcement of the extension.

“Suck it up and put the mask on until we’re done,” traveler Jeff Kinstler said.

“I’m all about the masks, if it helps save people, if it makes people safer, if it helps end this sooner, I’m totally fine with it,” Kristin Dielmann said.



“I really don’t know what extending it two more weeks will accomplish,” Michelle Barton said. “If they told me tonight I didn’t have to wear a mask on the plane, I would not wear it.”

Despite no state having a mask mandate, the CDC said the extension was made out of an abundance of caution as it evaluated the BA2 sub-variant.

The two-week extension also came despite a letter sent from CEO’s of major airlines, including American, Southwest and United, who called on President Biden to end the federal transportation mandates at the end of March.

This extension also impacts riders on Metro transit, who will be required to keep the mask on.

The CDC also announced Wednesday it is updating its Travel Health Notice system, which is in place for international destinations.

The new system will use Level 4 travel health notices for special circumstances, like rapidly escalating cases or for the emergence of a new variant.

“Levels 3, 2, and 1 will continue to be primarily determined by 28-day incidence or case counts,” the CDC said in a release.

“CDC uses Travel Health Notices to alert travelers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advise on how to protect themselves before, during, and after travel,” the released said. “With this new configuration, travelers will have a more actionable alert for when they should not travel to a certain destination (Level 4), regardless of vaccination status, until we have a clearer understanding of the COVID-19 situation at that destination.”