CREVE COEUR – A landscaping truck driver crashed into a home in a Creve Coeur subdivision Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the Seven Pines subdivision near Parkway North High School. No one was hurt, but it’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

The homeowner, a 90-year-old man, tells FOX2 that it isn’t the first time a vehicle has run into his home. He said it happened back in 2006 as well.