Lane closures on Poplar Street Bridge start tomorrow and last months

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – IDOT expects “extensive delays” during weekday and rush hour traffic as lanes close on the Poplar Street Bridge Thursday for repairs.

The three right lanes of eastbound I-55/64, the ramp to southbound Illinois 3, and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis will all be closed.

IDOT said the closures are necessary so workers can “replace the bridge decks” on eastbound I-55/64.” The lanes will be closed until early October.

They said the ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound I-55/64 will continue to be closed. It was closed on February 22.

The Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound I-55 in Missouri and the right lane of northbound I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will also be closed. I-64 will be reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

IDOT urges commuters to take alternate routes. They suggest taking the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. IDOT also urges drivers to be diligent as road conditions change throughout the construction period.

The closures are part of a $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate the bridges in this area.