ST. LOUIS – There was a car fire at southbound 55 and Arsenal Thursday at about 7:00 a.m.

The fire department worked to get the fire under control.

Two lanes were blocked for a period of time Thursday morning, but traffic was still able to get by without issues.

Fire has been put out — traffic getting by without issues @FOX2now https://t.co/QFJ6f8x5Mw — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) January 21, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.