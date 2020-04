Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. - Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over a massive fire in Washington Park. Dozens of cars were burning in the lot of LKQ Pick Your Part on Bunkum Road.

This car-recycling yard lets customers pick from scrap cars. Staff used heavy machines to push parts out of the way as crews dumped water on the fire.

You could see heavy smoke 11 miles away in Belleville. We are working to find out what caused this fire.