Large police presence at a Metro East business; person in custody

ROXANA, Ill. – There is a large police presence at Menasha Packaging in Roxana, Illinois. The business is located at 9 Gateway Commerce East. Employees have evacuated the building. Illinois State Police tell FOX 2 that there have been no injuries in this incident.

There are over 40 police vehicles at the location. Officers could be seen walking the parking lot with guns drawn.

A person was taken into police custody. Another person in handcuffs was also spotted walking with police outside the building. They were placed in an Edwardsville police vehicle. It is not clear why police were called to the scene.

Evacuated employees are practicing social distancing guidelines. They are being patted down by officers. They appear to be going back to the building after the check.

