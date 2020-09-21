Large police presence in Bellefontaine Neighbors after shots fired

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Police from the Bellefontaine Neighbors and St. Louis County departments responded to a shooting involving an officer late Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 10400 block of Bellefontaine Road. Police responded to a call of an “officer in need of aid.”

It’s unclear if somebody shot at police or if officers fired at someone. However, people in the neighborhood say more than one person exchanged gunfire with police.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as details become available.