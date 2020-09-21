Large police presence in Bellefontaine Neighbors after shots fired

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Police from the Bellefontaine Neighbors and St. Louis County departments responded to a shooting involving an officer late Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 10400 block of Bellefontaine Road. Police responded to a call of an “officer in need of aid.”

It’s unclear if somebody shot at police or if officers fired at someone. However, people in the neighborhood say more than one person exchanged gunfire with police.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as details become available.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News