Largest asteroid of year to safely pass by Earth on March 21

ST. LOUIS– NASA says the largest asteroid predicted to pass by Earth in 2021 will have its closest brush with our planet on March 21.

The asteroid, called 2001 FO32, won’t come closer than 1.25 million miles to Earth. However, that will be close enough to provide astronomers a rare opportunity to get a good look at the space rock.

NASA says there is no threat of a collision with our planet now or for centuries to come. The orbital path is very accurate since it was discovered 20 years ago said the director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies, which is managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Even with the asteroid being far enough away to do no harm to earth is it still close in astronomical terms. That is why 2001 FO32 has been designated a “potentially hazardous asteroid.”

NASA says the asteroid will pass by Earth at 77,000 mph, faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth. The asteroid’s highly inclined and elongated orbit around the Sun is why it has a speedy and close approach with Earth.

Scientists will be able to use radar observations on the asteroid to learn more about its orbit, get a better estimate of its dimensions and rotation rate, and possibly get a look at if there are any boulders or craters on its surface.

Amateur astronomers can also gather information of their own about the asteroid. It will be the brightest while moving through southern skies. People living in the southern hemisphere and at low northern latitudes should be able to see it with moderate size telescopes.

It takes 810 days for the asteroid to orbit. After it’s brush with earth, it won’t come this close again until 2052.

