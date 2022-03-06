Last chance to ski, snowboard at Hidden Valley

If you still want to hit the slopes and enjoy some snow locally, Sunday is your last chance to do so – Hidden Valley is closing for the 2021-22 winter season. But they’re inviting you to have some fun on their final weekend.

The season at Hidden Valley coming to a close – although they still have some snow on the slopes- but our recent warm temperatures have meant the resort can’t make any new flakes.

Hidden Valley was able to get about two months of skiing, snow boarding and tubing in this year.

They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday – weather permitting.