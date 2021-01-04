ST. LOUIS – Today is the last day to file to run for mayor of St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson decided not to run for re-election.

Among those seeking to replace her is President of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed, Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Alderwoman Cara Spencer, and business people Dana Kelly and Andrew Jones Junior.

Candidates from every party run in the city’s new “open primary” on March 2. The top two vote- getters then appear in a runoff election.