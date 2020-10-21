Last day to request a mail-in ballot in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri residents wishing to vote by mail must send a mail-in ballot request to their local election authority by Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. You can do that in person at your local election agency, online, by email, or fax.

The ballot itself is due to the office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you send that request through the mail it must be received at 5:00 pm as well. The same goes if you decided to request a mail-in ballot— or your only other option would be to make that request in person.

Voters also can cast their absentee ballots in person at main election offices or satellite sites through Nov. 2, the day before the election. You’re also allowed to surrender your ballots and vote in person on election day.

Meanwhile, election officials have been very busy getting prepared for the big day. St. Louis County will begin to send out our election equipment to the polling places Wednesday.