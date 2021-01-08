‘Last Man Standing’ crossover with ‘Home Improvement’ hints at a reboot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fans of the 90s sitcom Home Improvement got walloped a nostalgic tease during Thursday night’s episode of Last Man Standing. The show is in its final season and some people are wondering if they watched a tease for a reboot.
Actor Tim Allen, 67, plays the lead characters in both shows. The plot of the Last Man Standing episode revolves around Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor wanting to meet Mike Baxter from Last Man Standing because they look so much alike.
“You might want to think of rebooting that ‘Tool Time’,” is what Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor tells Mike Baxter from Last Man Standing.
That line had fans floored. Many took to social media to share the surprise:
“Last Man Standing” began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.