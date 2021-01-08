‘Last Man Standing’ crossover with ‘Home Improvement’ hints at a reboot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fans of the 90s sitcom Home Improvement got walloped a nostalgic tease during Thursday night’s episode of Last Man Standing. The show is in its final season and some people are wondering if they watched a tease for a reboot.

Actor Tim Allen, 67, plays the lead characters in both shows. The plot of the Last Man Standing episode revolves around Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor wanting to meet Mike Baxter from Last Man Standing because they look so much alike.

“You might want to think of rebooting that ‘Tool Time’,” is what Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor tells Mike Baxter from Last Man Standing.

Anybody else feel like we've stepped back into the 90s? 🤯 #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/s67vBX5des — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) January 8, 2021

That line had fans floored. Many took to social media to share the surprise:

Honestly, this was one of the best episodes of @LastManStanding in the series that aired tonight. Bringing back Tim Taylor from #HomeImprovement was a good idea and the writers had a great clever way of bringing back the Tool Man! #LastManStanding #FOX — David Becker (@iBeckTech) January 8, 2021

This is awesome my favorite TV character from my teen years is on my favorite show I watch now. Love the Tool Man!! @HomeImpodcast @LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/ykgzarWmpv — JJ Thomas (@jj_thomas25) January 8, 2021

“Last Man Standing” began its run in 2011 on ABC before the network canceled the show. FOX revived the sitcom, giving it a 7th, 8th and 9th season.

Leave the grunting to Tim, Mike. 😂



See you all next week! #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/2sQdOHmXYG — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) January 8, 2021

If Mike is just getting started, we can't WAIT to see what he has in store.



West Coast, you're up next! #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/eCfrf3GVak — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) January 8, 2021