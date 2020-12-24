Last shopping day before Christmas draws shoppers to Main Street in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Already done with your holiday shopping? Some people who still had a few items to check off their gift list went to shop local Wednesday on Main Street in St. Charles.

For local businesses on Main Street, the extra foot traffic was a welcomed sight to wrap up a difficult year for many small businesses.

“It’s been really busy. We had a huge number of folks come in right at the opening. We open at 10 and we had like eight people in the store…so it was really interesting to see everyone come in, everyone’s browsing,” said Emily Schrone, owner of Main Street Books. “It tiered off a little bit obviously with the rain, but it was busy for the first three or four hours of the day. It was really gratifying.”

Many other shoppers who were mostly done Christmas shopping said they came to Main Street just to enjoy the lights and take in the final few days of the holiday season.

“I’m just shopping for some extra final gifts, some gifts for myself and for other people as well. I also just came down here to see the pretty lights because it’s real gorgeous and the rain just ended, so I figured it wouldn’t be too busy out,” said Logan Jensen, a Main Street shopper.

Schrone said she hopes the support to shop local doesn’t stop after the holidays.

“Now more than ever, obviously, it’s super important to shop local,” she said. “If you want us to stay here over, you know, the course of the next couple of months and the next couple of years, it’s really important to support us now in the Christmas season and into January, because those are the lean times. Once Christmas is over and everyone hunkers down for the winter, we see a huge drop off in business.”