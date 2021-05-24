Last week of COVID vaccinations begin at The Dome at America’s Center today

ST. LOUIS – This is the last full week of COVID vaccinations at The Dome at America’s Center.

They’ve been giving shots there since April 7. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available. Recipients must be ages 18 or older to receive the shot.

The clinic closes one week from Tuesday on June 1.

This eight-week program began on Wednesday, April 7.

The Dome was selected by a joint team with representatives from the state of Missouri, City of St. Louis, and FEMA because of its location to a large number of Missourians at high-risk to the disease and limited access to health care.

If you live in the city or the county you can get your vaccination at the Dome at America’s Center 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week.