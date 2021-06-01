Late-night shootings injure 7 and kill 1

ST. LOUIS – Seven people were injured and one man was killed on late Memorial Day into Tuesday.

Three men were injured in a shooting at 11:00 p.m. Monday in the Baden neighborhood at North Broadway and Riverview Drive. A 20-year-old man was shot in the back. He was barely breathing when he went to the hospital. A 58-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and another man was grazed by a bullet. A fourth victim showed up at the hospital later with injuries related to this incident.

This happened around the same time that a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis. That happened on Romaine Place near Hamilton Avenue. A 58-year-old man died at the scene.

Then early Tuesday morning, gunshots led to a car crashing into The Dome at America’s Center. A witness told FOX 2 that he heard six gunshots along North 7th Street and Washington Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Two cars crashed at the intersection. The crash led to one car, with two people inside, crashing into the doors of the cafe at the convention center. The driver of that vehicle said she crashed into the other car when she was trying to avoid the bullets. Several people went to the hospital. There was one person in the other vehicle. There has been no indication that anyone was shot during that incident.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.