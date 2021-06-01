Late-night shootings injure 7 and kill 1

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Seven people were injured and one man was killed on late Memorial Day into Tuesday.

Three men were injured in a shooting at 11:00 p.m. Monday in the Baden neighborhood at North Broadway and Riverview Drive. A 20-year-old man was shot in the back. He was barely breathing when he went to the hospital. A 58-year-old man was shot in the stomach, and another man was grazed by a bullet. A fourth victim showed up at the hospital later with injuries related to this incident.

This happened around the same time that a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis. That happened on Romaine Place near Hamilton Avenue. A 58-year-old man died at the scene.

Then early Tuesday morning, gunshots led to a car crashing into The Dome at America’s Center. A witness told FOX 2 that he heard six gunshots along North 7th Street and Washington Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Two cars crashed at the intersection. The crash led to one car, with two people inside, crashing into the doors of the cafe at the convention center. The driver of that vehicle said she crashed into the other car when she was trying to avoid the bullets. Several people went to the hospital. There was one person in the other vehicle. There has been no indication that anyone was shot during that incident.

Do you have more information? Call police at 911. You can also send an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News