Late-season Tropical Storm Eta brings heavy rain, flash flooding to Florida, Carolinas

TAMPA, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta made a second Florida landfall Thursday morning, coming ashore near Cedar Key on the Gulf Coast.

While moving across the peninsula, the storm spread its torrential rainfall north into the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, floodwaters forced evacuations and washed out roads and bridges, causing at least six deaths.

Eta was followed by the formation of Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic, the twenty-ninth storm of the season, making 2020 the most active on record.

It broke the record of 28 storms set in 2005, the year that brought powerhouse storms like Katrina, Rita, and Wilma.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November 30.

However, in 2020 the season began earlier than that with the formation of Tropical Storm Arthur on May 16 and quickly went through the predetermined list of 21 names, ending with Wilfred on September 18.

Now, for only the second time in history, the Greek alphabet is being used to name storms.

Eta moved just offshore of Tampa Wednesday night, where the parents of one of our FOX 2/KPLR 11 family members rode out the storm.

Pat Solakian and her husband live in a century-old home on Hillsborough Bay.

Solakian said by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, water from the bay had already filled the streets.



“I said, I better sit and watch. And within one hour, the water was within three inches from the top of my porch,” Solakian said.

She watched until well after high tide passed, worried the water would continue to rise.

“The wind, it was amazing. The velocity of the water moving, the current…I mean, I just sat there mesmerized. I could not believe it,” Solakian said.



The Solakians estimate the water was three feet high at the front of their home and a foot and a half high in the back.

The homes on the Bay are raised, allowing water to pass under them which kept the water out of their historic home.

It looks like we will not stop at twenty-nine storms. A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea is likely to become the 30th named storm of 2020, Iota.