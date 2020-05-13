Latest case counts show progress in fight against coronavirus

CLAYTON, Mo. – The newest COVID-19 case counts reveal mixed results in the ongoing battle against the virus in Missouri and Illinois. While some numbers show progress, others are troubling.

The new numbers show 94 more coronavirus cases in the St. Louis region and 17 more COVID-19 deaths. Just like Tuesday, 13 of the 29 counties that we track are reporting new cases and or deaths. Meanwhile, 16 others have no new infections.

Missouri has topped 10,000 cases after adding 88 more cases. There are also at least 527 deaths statewide. The good news is that for the second day in a row, Missouri added less than 100 more COVID-19 cases. Illinois, on the other hand, had its largest single-day jump in cases yet adding more than 4,000 cases and 142 deaths.

More than 1,700 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have now been released from isolation, that is up 125 from Tuesday morning. An additional 985 people from our other counties have either recovered or been released from isolation which is 70 more than yesterday morning.