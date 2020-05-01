Latest coronavirus numbers reveal mixed details for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the local pandemic task force says we have flattened the COVID-19 curve, we look at the case trends for several major population centers in the St. Louis region.



We have looked at cases in eight different areas from this past Monday through Thursday. All of the areas had additional cases on each day but some peaked at different times during the week.

The largest increase in the state of Missouri was on Monday with 174 additional cases. The additional cases then dropped for a couple of days before increasing again on Thursday with 137 more cases.

In Illinois, it was different. The number of additional cases increased daily as the week unfolded.

The high point was Thursday with well over 2,500 new cases announced.

You can see how many more cases there are in Illinois versus Missouri. The Illinois cases are greatly impacted by the Chicago area caseload.