Latest COVID-19 numbers from Pandemic Task Force raising concerns

ST. LOUIS – The latest COVID-19 numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are troubling; showing a significant surge in coronavirus cases in our area.

As hospitals are starting to fill up the task force reports hospitals are operating at near capacity with some even overcapacity. The head of the task force, Dr. Alex Garza, describing the latest numbers as “heartbreaking.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is among those sound the alarm. He tweeted, “The most recent COVID-19 numbers are alarming and reinforce the need for public health orders including wearing masks, social distancing and limiting gatherings. Any talk of relaxing restrictions cannot be seriously considered. This pandemic is raging. Please do your part.”

There were 72 hospital admissions on Monday which is the highest single-day total ever. That number lags by two days.

That admission number brings the seven-day average of hospital admissions which also lags by two days to 56 which is the highest since April 11 and projections are that it will continue to rise. The task force wants that number below 40.

The task force says there are now 513 total COVID-19 hospital beds in use for positive and suspected cases, that’s the highest since May 13.

The task force numbers reveal also that 390 people have been hospitalized in the last week for COVID-19 and that the seven-day average of hospitalizations is 371. 18 days ago it was 272.

Hospital officials are expressing frustration saying if you go to an area emergency room in the future and you have to spend the night it could be in the ER and not a hospital room.

Medical professionals imploring people to wear masks and practice other COVID-19 precautions.