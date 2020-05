ST. LOUIS – Progress in COVID-19 case trends for our region show significant downward turns. In Missouri, the biggest jump came last Thursday with 239 additional cases, but the smallest increase was Monday with just 74 more cases.

It’s a similar story in Illinois. The largest increase in cases came last Thursday as well with more than 2,600 new cases. Monday was the most modest increase for Illinois with over 1,200 new cases.