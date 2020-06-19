Latest COVID-19 numbers show significant increase in St. Louis County deaths

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

St. Louis County confirmed 26 additional deaths Friday morning versus Thursday morning.

Sara Dayley, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Health Department, said that doesn’t mean 26 people died just yesterday from COVID-19.

Instead, Dayley said state officials released information to the county Thursday on multiple coronavirus deaths.

The latest numbers:

Missouri has reported 283 more COVID-19 cases Friday morning compared to Thursday and there are now at least 954 deaths statewide.

Over the past two days, Missouri reported 64 more deaths statewide including 37 Thursday.

That’s the most deaths reported in a single day across Missouri so far during the pandemic.

Illinois has 593 more cases and 55 additional deaths.

Locally, St. Louis city has 38 more cases and 6 more deaths.

St. Louis County added 62 more cases along with the 26 additional deaths.

Meanwhile, St. Charles County has five more cases and five additional deaths.

Jefferson County has 11 more cases Friday morning.

In the metro-east, St. Clair County reported 18 more cases and one additional death, and Madison County added 15 more cases.

2,817 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and been released from isolation. That’s an increase of 105 people from Thursday.

876 other people from the additional local counties we track who also had the virus have since been released from isolation. That’s 31 more people than Thursday.