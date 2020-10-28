Lawfirm shares the reason why prominent St. Louis attorney Charles “Ed” Brown died

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The law offices of Brown and Brown want you to know a little more about why attorney Charles “Ed” Brown died. He was known for television ads as the attorney with the eye patch.

St. Louis police say Brown jumped from the 11th-floor balcony at 1 Memorial Drive in Downtown St. Louis, the location of the Brown and Brown law office. He founded the personal injury and criminal defense firm with his brother Dan in 1993.

This statement was sent by Brown and Brown to newsrooms in St. Louis today:

“Ed had made a request that if anyone asks why he committed suicide, the answer is he was sick and dying (not COVID-19 related). As I mentioned yesterday, we continue to request the privacy of the family is respected during this difficult time,” writes David S. Shulman.

Brown started his career in law by working for Citicorp and as a law clerk with the Illinois 5th District Appellate Court before starting the firm with his brother.

Brown was a proud sponsor of FOX2’s Proud to Serve campaign honoring local community members. He and his brother also could be seen on KPLR11 in their “On the Road with Brown & Brown” series that took them to landmarks around the area.

