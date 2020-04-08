Lawmakers return to Missouri capitol to pass virus spending bill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - "What does it look like to live through history." That is the opening line of a video from the Missouri Historical Society. A lot of people are thinking that after their lives changed as the coronavirus pandemic started to reach the area.

The Missouri Historical Society is reminding people that St. Louis has a resilient past. They have created a video to show that the coronavirus isn't the first pandemic or disaster the region has dealt with. The region has recovered from floods, fires and tornadoes.