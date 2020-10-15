Lawsuit alleges police order banished Missouri protester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights groups have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a protester who was arrested and allegedly banned by police in Kansas City, Missouri.

Theresa Taylor was banned from participating in future protests or returning to the popular shopping and dining district where the protests were held.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and MacArthur Justice Center sued on Thursday the Kansas City, Missouri, police commissioners Thursday challenging what they call an unconstitutional verbal banishment order.

The lawsuit stems from a June 1 protest against police brutality and racial injustice at the Country Club Plaza.

Taylor and about 100 others were arrested. Police spokesman Jake Becchina declined to comment.

