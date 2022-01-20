Lawsuit: controversial COVID testing firm took in $113 million+ from feds

The Center for COVID Control, a Chicago-based company with locations in the St. Louis area, has received a rating of F from the Better Business Bureau.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The Center for COVID Control, a Chicago-based company that until recently operated testing facilities across the country, and is currently under investigation by Attorneys General in several states including Missouri and Illinois, has been served with a lawsuit by the state of Minnesota, accusing it of providing inaccurate and deceptive test results, deceptive trade practices and false advertising.

The suit, filed in Minnesota district court Wednesday, alleges that the company has taken in at least $113 million in federal money meant to cover costs of those who are uninsured when private insurance companies could have been chosen.

“Defendants have obtained and/or intend to obtain reimbursement payments for the COVID-19 tests they have provided to Minnesota consumers from both Minnesota consumers’ insurers and the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for uninsured Minnesota consumers. Indeed, upon information and belief, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, has billed the federal government over $113 million for COVID-19 tests provided to allegedly-uninsured

patients across the nation, including Minnesota consumers,” the suit, which also names a related company, Doctors Clinical Labs, Inc., also says employees were unable to select Minnesota insurance companies in many cases while processing clients, meaning that patients were labeled as uninsured, with the burden of paying for the testing falling on the federal government instead of the appropriate insurance company.

The Center for COVID control did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It previously told FOX4 in Kansas City that it was pausing operations nationwide until January 22. In St. Louis, the local administrator for three sites that used CCC for testing said he would try to reopen with a new partner.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley said Thursday that the issue underscores more broadly the need for oversight as billions of dollars are spent to address the pandemic and its related impacts.

“At the federal level we’ve got to have really strict accountability and oversight over how these COVID dollars are being spent and I don’t think there’s enough oversight right now., Hawley said. “It is important that we fully fund the oversight bodies, the inspectors general and have Congress do its job and actually ask tough questions about how is this money being spent.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s office confirmed Thursday it has received two complaints about the company.