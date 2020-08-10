Lawsuit: Illinois expanded mail voting is partisan ‘scheme’

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – A federal lawsuit filed by Chicago-area Republicans alleges Illinois’ expanded vote-by-mail program is a “partisan scheme” designed to help Democrats get votes.

The lawsuit filed Monday names election officials and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the law to help limit Election Day crowds at polling places to curb the spread of COVID-19. Among other things, it requires vote-by-mail applications be sent to everyone who voted in elections since 2018.

Lawyers for the conservative Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center filed the lawsuit on behalf of Cook County Republicans. The center has previously challenged Election Day registration.