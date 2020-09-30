Lawsuit: Man died when a chair was thrown at St. Louis County concert

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit claims that a Missouri man died at a 2019 Dave Matthews Band concert after being hit by a chair thrown by an employee of the venue in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit filed by Darcy Smith of Jefferson City, the wife of the man who died, 44-year-old Jasen Smith, names the concert venue, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

The concert had ended when Darcy Smith realized she forgot her souvenir T-shirt. Her husband went back to get it and was allegedly struck as employees threw rental chairs to a walkway as part of the cleanup.