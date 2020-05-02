Lawsuit over homeless encampment on hold by judge’s ruling

ST. LOUIS – A lawsuit over a homeless camp in downtown St. Louis is now on hold. The city had planned to close the camp Friday, May 1 citing social distancing and other health concerns.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, lawyers asked for a restraining order to stop that closure. They argue that the city was trying to criminalize efforts by the homeless to get food and protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials insisted in court and court documents that they had arranged space in hotels and elsewhere for every occupant of the camp