WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A huge employer, General Motors at the Wentzville location, is making layoffs due to the recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the GM Wentzville plant is laying off its third shift workers beginning July 20.

This could affect about 1,200 workers.

Wentzville is one of the company’s key plants and GM plays a huge role in Wentzville’s overall economy.