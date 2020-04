ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – University City has announced layoffs and furloughs for 13 of their full-time employees because of the financial strain of coronavirus. The municipality anticipates a 15 percent, or a $3.7 million reduction, in their revenue.

All areas of University City government, with the exception of public safety and sanitation, will lose employees.

A larger budget shortfall is expected for later this year. University City is hopeful that no other employees will face layoffs.