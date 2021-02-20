Learn how this parish is serving fish for lent during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Fridays during lent typically mean large gatherings for a fish fry, but the pandemic has changed that. Some parishes have canceled their fish fry’s for the year and others have gotten creative.

St. Cecilia’s in South St. Louis has turned their well-known Mexican fish fry into a Mexican curb-side pick-up fish fry.

Inside the to-go bags, things haven’t changed. There is still what you can expect from a fish fry: fried cod, fried shrimp, and macaroni and cheese.

If you are a fan of St. Cecilia’s fish fry you can also get chile Relleno, deep-fried cheese quesadillas, and bean tostadas.

St. Cecilia fish fries are the main fundraiser for the year. They make about $60,000 over six weeks.

When they had to cut it short after three weeks last year, their school and parish budgets took a huge hit.

Parish business manager Heather Sieve knew they had to come up with a way to do the fish fries this year and she came up with a curbside pick technique.

You have to place an order online and it has to be placed by Wednesday. Then you pick a half-hour timeslot to pick up.

No one leaves their car and only volunteers are in the building.